Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 34,930,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,866,293. The stock has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

