Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.86. The company had a trading volume of 740,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

