Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $32,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 662,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,352. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

