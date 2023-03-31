Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

ADI traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

