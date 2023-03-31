Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $3.14 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Coupa Software makes up approximately 27.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Coupa Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Coupa Software Profile

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 5,078,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.