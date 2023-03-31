Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Shares of CI opened at $254.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

