Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,377,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 65.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

