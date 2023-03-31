Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 738.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

