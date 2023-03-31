Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Trading Down 0.7%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

