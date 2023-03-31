Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNTV. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Momentive Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Momentive Global Price Performance

Shares of MNTV opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Insider Activity

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Momentive Global by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Momentive Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

