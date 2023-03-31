Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 91,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REPL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.4 %

About Replimune Group

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 308,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,219. The firm has a market cap of $994.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

