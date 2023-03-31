Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,956,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 240,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 352,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

