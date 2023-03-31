Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,436. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

