Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Southwest Gas worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 264,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,248. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.