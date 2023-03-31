Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,599 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NJR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 121,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

