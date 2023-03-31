Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Verona Pharma comprises 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Verona Pharma worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,108,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,397,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,108,295.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 310,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,505. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.