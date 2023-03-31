Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 161,621 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 161,621 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Earthstone Energy worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,909,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,249 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after buying an additional 361,820 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

