Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,940 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

HHC stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

