Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,738 shares of company stock worth $2,999,204. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

