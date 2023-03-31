Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.84. The stock had a trading volume of 107,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,590. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.70.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

