Morgan Stanley Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $44.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

