Morgan Stanley Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.08.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
TSE SU opened at C$41.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.87. The stock has a market cap of C$55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.