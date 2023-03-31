Morgan Stanley Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.08.

TSE SU opened at C$41.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.87. The stock has a market cap of C$55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

