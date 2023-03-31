Morgan Stanley Trims KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Target Price to $2.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KORE Group stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. KORE Group has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KORE Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KORE Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

