Morgan Stanley Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.84.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
Shares of SWN opened at $4.85 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.