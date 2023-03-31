Morgan Stanley Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.84.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $4.85 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.