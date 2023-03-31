Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Down 7.5%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Mulvihill S Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.26.

Mulvihill S Split Company Profile

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

