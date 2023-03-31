Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €365.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($392.47) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($376.34) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays set a €340.00 ($365.59) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €344.00 ($369.89) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €321.00 ($345.16) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

FRA MUV2 opened at €322.40 ($346.67) on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($213.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €323.89 and a 200-day moving average of €296.96.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

