Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Mustang Bio Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of MBIO opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
