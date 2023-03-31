Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 168.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

