My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Hits $491,062.04 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.97 million and $491,062.04 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,195 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

