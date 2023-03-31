MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading 7.9% Higher

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.34. 9,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 93,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

