MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading 7.9% Higher

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.34. 9,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 93,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
