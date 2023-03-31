Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
Further Reading
