Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

