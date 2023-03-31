Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.85 on Friday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

