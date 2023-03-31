Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday.
MarketWise Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.85 on Friday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
