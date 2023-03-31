Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Neogen Trading Down 5.6 %

NEOG opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 2,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

