Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $338.43 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.79 and a 200-day moving average of $298.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

