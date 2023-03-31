New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 504,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,443,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.