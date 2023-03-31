New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 456.9 days.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of NHPEF remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Friday. New Hope has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie cut New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
New Hope Company Profile
New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Hope (NHPEF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.