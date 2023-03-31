New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 456.9 days.

New Hope Price Performance

Shares of NHPEF remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Friday. New Hope has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

