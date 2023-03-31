NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Up 0.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 12,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $273.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter.
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
