Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,635 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,635 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,210.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 513,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

