Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.67

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 1655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.
Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
