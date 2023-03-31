North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,778.42

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,778.42 ($46.42) and traded as low as GBX 3,380 ($41.53). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,430 ($42.14), with a volume of 16,738 shares changing hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,773.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,552.40. The company has a market capitalization of £457.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -173.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

In other North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Fiona Gilbert bought 739 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,990 ($49.02) per share, with a total value of £29,486.10 ($36,228.16). Insiders own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.