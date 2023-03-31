North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,778.42

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,778.42 ($46.42) and traded as low as GBX 3,380 ($41.53). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,430 ($42.14), with a volume of 16,738 shares changing hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,773.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,552.40. The company has a market capitalization of £457.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.83 and a beta of 0.79.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -173.23%.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
