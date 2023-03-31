NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,586.33

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5,586.33 and last traded at $5,556.19, with a volume of 9886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,417.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,694.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

