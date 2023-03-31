NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,586.33

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5,586.33 and last traded at $5,556.19, with a volume of 9886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,417.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,694.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

