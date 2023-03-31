Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 1,567,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

