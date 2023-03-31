Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 1,448,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

