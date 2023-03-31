Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 2,068,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,594. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

