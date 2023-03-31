Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,424,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

