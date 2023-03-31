Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of BATS SHYD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 420,266 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

