Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.79.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

