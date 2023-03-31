Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $883,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Separately, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The company has a market cap of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.24. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $46.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

