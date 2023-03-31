Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.37.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE OXY opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
