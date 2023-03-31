Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 422.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OCUP stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

