Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %
OMEX stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
